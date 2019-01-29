A man was shot and killed inside his apartment in southwest Houston early Tuesday morning, police say.It happened on W. Airport and Fondren around 1 a.m.Authorities told ABC13 the man's girlfriend was in a back bedroom and heard gunshots.When she went to check it out, she saw two men on the patio trying to get back inside the apartment, which is located on the second floor.She ran to another patio and jumped off to escape. Her boyfriend was shot in the head and killed.A security guard saw the suspects drive off in a white car.The shooting is under investigation.