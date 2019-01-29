Woman jumps from 2nd floor to escape after boyfriend shot and killed inside apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was shot and killed in his apartment in southwest Houston, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was shot and killed inside his apartment in southwest Houston early Tuesday morning, police say.

It happened on W. Airport and Fondren around 1 a.m.

Authorities told ABC13 the man's girlfriend was in a back bedroom and heard gunshots.

When she went to check it out, she saw two men on the patio trying to get back inside the apartment, which is located on the second floor.

She ran to another patio and jumped off to escape. Her boyfriend was shot in the head and killed.

A security guard saw the suspects drive off in a white car.

The shooting is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingman killedman shotHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
5 Houston officers injured and 2 suspects killed during shootout
'Dirtbags' on notice after police officers shot in Houston
What we know about the 4 HPD officers shot and 1 injured
What we know about the 2 suspects killed in shooting
Kenny & Ziggy's offering free food for Houston officers
Officer in critical condition shot in line of duty before
HPD's T-Rex nominated for 'K9 of the Year' after losing leg
The 60: Houston community steps up to help injured HPD officers
Show More
Snapchat video shows police rush in to help injured officers
HPD searching for man who threatened girlfriend
'We need more ambulances!': police dispatch audio captures chaos
Show of support for wounded HPD officers
Disney World wish comes true for 4-year-old mauled by dogs
More News