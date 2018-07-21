Woman injured in possible barricade situation at Trader Joe's in California

Watch ABC13 live video from anywhere - your phone, your mobile device or your computer!

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
A woman has been hospitalized in an incident involving a chase suspect believed to be inside a Trader Joe's in the Los Angeles-area Saturday, authorities said.

Los Angeles Fire Department officials said a 20-year-old woman was transported in fair condition. It's unclear what type of injuries she sustained.

It's unclear if the suspect is armed or if anyone inside the store is in danger.


Los Angeles police said the incident started when the suspect led authorities on chase from the Hollywood area until it ended at the store.

EMBED More News Videos

Police in Silver Lake are searching for a chase suspect who ran inside a Trader Joe's Saturday, authorities said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lapdpolice chasetrader joe'sSilver LakeLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sketch released of suspect wanted for killing Dr. Mark Hausknecht
Woman allegedly admits to causing Cypress house fire
Galveston County deputy allegedly admits to picking up drugs for inmate
First responders describe effort to save doctor's life after shooting
Houston to open cooling centers
NYPD files department charges against officer in Garner's death
Dallas police officer killed by suspected drunken driver
Teen found starving, wounded and living inside a barn in Oklahoma
Show More
Record high temperatures possible in Houston through Monday
Father of Parkland shooting survivors shot and killed during robbery
Florida man shot and killed over parking spot
Grandpa arrested after boy, 4, shoots and kills baby cousin
13 passengers survive after fiery aircraft crash near Austin
More News