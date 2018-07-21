There is an active police incident at the Trader Joe’s near the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Blvd in #Silverlake. Please stay clear of the area. A Public Information Officer is responding and more information will be released as it becomes available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 21, 2018

A woman has been hospitalized in an incident involving a chase suspect believed to be inside a Trader Joe's in the Los Angeles-area Saturday, authorities said.Los Angeles Fire Department officials said a 20-year-old woman was transported in fair condition. It's unclear what type of injuries she sustained.It's unclear if the suspect is armed or if anyone inside the store is in danger.Los Angeles police said the incident started when the suspect led authorities on chase from the Hollywood area until it ended at the store.