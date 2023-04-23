Several gunshots sent children and members of a local tennis club running for cover at a day camp on Friday, and HPD is investigating where it came from.

Woman grazed by bullet after several gunshots ring out at NW Houston tennis club on Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gunfire erupted at a northwest Houston tennis club during a children's day camp on Friday, where a 48-year-old woman was shot and injured.

The woman told police she was playing at the Lost Forest Tennis Club when she heard several gunshots and noticed a bullet had grazed her.

The woman, confirmed to be a member, said she would seek medical attention independently.

A Houston mother who spoke with ABC13 anonymously said her children, ages 5, 7, and 9 were participating in a day camp at the club as it was a Houston ISD holiday.

"The kids just heard rapid gunfire, and they just all basically ran for cover and tried to get behind things and laid down," she said.

Houston police believe the gunshots were fired outside the court, from or near a neighboring apartment complex.

They are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to contact them.

As of Saturday evening, it is unclear of who fired the shots or why, according to officials.

ABC13 spoke with a mother who lives at the neighboring Casa Grande apartments. She said she and her family hear gunshots at least multiple times a week.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker breaks down HPD findings in 2022 comparing previous years

"It's impacted us a lot. We feel like prisoners in our own homes. It's just not that safe to just be outside," she said.

As ABC13 interviewed the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, gunshots could be heard in the distance.

"It's kind of shocking, but at the same time, it's not because we know that it was about to happen sooner or later. So, in this case, it happened sooner, unfortunately," the Casa Grande resident said.

According to the ABC13 Safety Tracker, in the last 12 months, the homicide rate per 100,000 people has been about 21 in the zip code of 77092 and the four-year average hovers around 15 per year.

