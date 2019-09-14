Woman injured after being struck by car on I-45

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is recovering in the hospital after police say she was hit by a vehicle on Saturday.Houston police responded to reports of an accident in the 5600 block of North Freeway around 1:00 a.m.Authorities say the woman was crossing the freeway when she was hit by a vehicle.The woman was transported to the hospital where she reportedly had to have her leg amputated.Police say the driver who hit the woman left the scene in what they believe to be a white Sedan.