A chase involving a possibly impaired driver in a silver Volvo has ended in the parking lot of a U-Haul business off the Eastex Freeway.A woman was pulled out of the vehicle just before 4 p.m., after she led authorities on a high-speed chase through Chambers County and into Harris County for more than 25 minutes.The chase was brought to an end after deputies deployed spike strips on Highway 59, puncturing all of the tires on her vehicle.At one point, the driver attempted to go the wrong way down a road, even using her turn signals, before being blocked in by multiple law enforcement vehicles in the parking lot of a U-Haul store.A bystander who was putting up an awning in this parking lot said he was forced to jump out of the way when the woman's car came barreling toward him at a high rate of speed.The eyewitness said four officers wrestled with the woman after pulling her from the vehicle. Once out of the car, a deputy placed a blanket around her.The Harris County Sheriff's Office told Eyewitness News it joined the chase to assist authorities in Chambers County.