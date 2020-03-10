Woman in golf cart finds body floating in Lake Houston

King Wood officers are at 13800 Lakeside Terrace on a body in Lake Houston. Initial reports are the body is an adult female. Lake Patrol and Dive Team are assisting. 202 pic.twitter.com/AQRT8w27zt — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 10, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after the body of a woman was found in Lake Houston Tuesday.Houston police said a woman riding in a golf cart spotted someone floating in the water and got concerned.Investigators are working to determine how long the woman had been in the water and the cause of her death.The body had not yet been identified Tuesday.