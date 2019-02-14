Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman in custody on Valentine's Day.Police say they received a call at around 5:30 p.m. about a shooting at the 6600 block of Avenue F in Houston's East End.When authorities arrived at the scene, they say a woman and a man with a gunshot wound were found inside the home.According to police, the woman was taken in to custody where she told officers the man was reportedly choking her before shooting himself.