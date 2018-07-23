Woman impaled in chest by flying beach umbrella

MARK OSBORNE
A woman enjoying a day at the beach in Maryland was impaled in the chest by a flying beach umbrella on Sunday.

The umbrella had to be cut in half in order for her to be flown to a nearby hospital, according to Baltimore ABC affiliate WMAR.

The woman was sitting in a beach chair in Ocean City, Maryland, when another group's umbrella was launched in the air by a gust of wind, and the wooden point impaled the 46-year-old woman below her left collarbone, according to Ocean City spokeswoman Jessica Waters and the Beach Patrol.

Maryland State Police posted video of them airlifting the woman to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland.

She is expected to make a full recovery, WMAR reported.

It was a humid 87 degrees in nearby Salisbury on Sunday, with a maximum wind gust of 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Last week a woman at a beach in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, was impaled in her ankle by a flying beach umbrella.

ABC News' Chris Donato contributed to this report.
