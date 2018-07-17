Woman impaled by beach umbrella in freak accident

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was impaled in the ankle by a beach umbrella in New Jersey. (Photo from Instagram/@insert4coins)

Eyewitness News
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey --
Police say a woman from England was hospitalized after being impaled by a beach umbrella at the Jersey Shore Monday afternoon.

At about 4 p.m., officers responded to a first aid call on the beach at Hiering Avenue in Seaside Heights.

They found the 67-year-old London woman identified as Margaret Reynolds with an aluminum umbrella stretcher that had impaled entirely through her right ankle area, due to the force of the wind.

Police say Seaside Heights Assistant Fire Chief William Rumbolo responded and cut the aluminum stretcher from the frame of the umbrella.

Reynolds was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Reynolds said in a statement, "It was a beautiful day and a gust of wind blew the umbrella. It was just an accident."

She is listed in good condition.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beachesfreak accidentu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston region home to thousands of prison parolees
Family hoping for miracle to get sick 11-month-old back to Houston
Thieves take 'Marvel' performers' van, bikes near NRG Stadium
Donor pays tuition for entire UH College of Medicine first class
Best son ever! Bregman gifts mom Camaro after winning MVP
Unemployed man allegedly shoots friend who offered him a job
Mom accused of letting men rape her 2-year-old daughter
Video shows family members fleeing crash, leaving kids inside car
Show More
Fake CPS worker allegedly planned to kill man and kidnap children
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman inside her home
HPD looking for woman, 19, missing since June
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted break-in
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at SWAT team in Waller Co.
More News