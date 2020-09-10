Innocent woman in critical condition after alleged road rage shooting in SW Houston

Southwest officers are at a shooting scene 4600 S. Braeswood. Adult female transported in critical condition. 202 pic.twitter.com/D7yczH90Xz — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 9, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after an innocent woman was hit during a suspected road rage shooting in southwest Houston.Officers said it happened at around 5:44 p.m. The woman was found at South Braeswood and the West Loop.According to authorities, the woman was not involved in the incident but they are working to figure out more about where and when she was shot.The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Houston police said.At this time, no one has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.