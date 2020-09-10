Innocent woman in critical condition after alleged road rage shooting in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after an innocent woman was hit during a suspected road rage shooting in southwest Houston.

Officers said it happened at around 5:44 p.m. The woman was found at South Braeswood and the West Loop.



According to authorities, the woman was not involved in the incident but they are working to figure out more about where and when she was shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Houston police said.

At this time, no one has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

SEE ALSO:

8 tips to help drivers avoid road rage

Man involved in road rage beating sought by authorities

Man shot in the head during road rage shooting in southwest Houston

Road rage shooting leaves 1 man in critical condition in Kingwood
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonharris countywoman shotshootingroad rage
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Extra $300 in unemployment benefits in Texas is over
Ted Cruz on Trump's list of potential Supreme Court picks
Houston mayor OKs return of events in the city, but with limits
Tech issues continue to plague HISD students and teachers
If you get this text, don't respond!
Here's where we expect the cool front to stall out Thursday
Cajuns face uphill battle recovering from Hurricane Laura
Show More
Houston adds $5 million boost to small-business relief fund
HPD needs help finding missing man last seen this afternoon
Dynamo and Dash games can now be played with 3K fans
Man arrested for two jogging trail attacks
Make online learning less complicated with these hacks
More TOP STORIES News