RACISM

Woman hurls racist insults at mom and son who were working

A woman in Running Springs was caught on video hurling racist insults at a man and his mother on the job doing yard work. (A woman is seen hurling anti-immigrant insults at Esteban Guzman in Running Springs.)

RUNNING SPRINGS, California --
A woman was caught on video hurling racist insults at a man and his mother who were on the job doing yard work in southern California.

Esteban Guzman works as a systems administrator, but on weekends, he takes side jobs in construction and landscaping.

His mother was hired to clean a house in Running Springs, California, and that same homeowner hired Guzman as a landscaper to do some yard work.

When his mother finished cleaning the house, she offered to help with the yard work by working the leaf blower, Guzman said.

That's when a woman approached the mother and son and began the tirade.

In the video, the woman is seen making an obscene hand gesture right in front of Guzman's face.

"Why do you hate us?" Guzman asked. The woman's response was, "Because you're Mexicans."

"We're honest people right here," Guzman replied. The woman scoffed, then said, "Yeah, rapists, animals, drug dealers...even the president of the United States says so."
The rhetoric is similar to words once used by President Donald Trump.

Guzman, who said he is a U.S. citizen, said it's important to speak up in such situations.

"When I stood up for my mother, I stood up for everybody that is scared to speak up. I stood up for the little people, for the people that don't have a voice in this country," he said.
