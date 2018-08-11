Woman taken to hospital after being attacked by two dogs in Baytown

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman hospitalized after dog attack in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman is in the hospital after she was bitten by two dogs in Baytown Saturday afternoon.

The Baytown Fire Department responded to reports of a dog bite in the 3800 block of Ridge Canyon Road around 12 p.m.

Authorities say the 58-year-old woman had to be taken to the hospital by Life Flight after two dogs attacked her.

The woman says she was babysitting and tried to let the family's dogs back in the house, but was attacked by both animals.

It's no word yet on what kind of dog attacked the woman.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dog attackbitingwoman injuredBaytown
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged after allegedly shooting stepdaughter in Galveston Co.
Man sends bloody Snapchat photo to friend after stabbing woman to death
Plane stolen by 'suicidal' employee crashes near Seattle
Exploding spray paint can burns 3-year-old boy in Willis
Driver killed in alleged street racing crash on I-10
Houston Astros Alex Bregman host meet and greet Sunday
One Minute Weather: Isolated street flooding through Saturday
Over 400 sickened from parasite linked to McDonald's salads
Show More
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
Drivers free after power lines fall on cars on Beaumont Hwy
Post Oak Little League team gets MLB boost before World Series trip
'I'M NOT NO NUDIST,' accused Cypress flasher says
Houston Rockets sign rookie free agent guard Rob Gray
More News