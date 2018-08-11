Woman hospitalized after dog attack in Baytown

A woman is in the hospital after she was bitten by two dogs in Baytown Saturday afternoon.The Baytown Fire Department responded to reports of a dog bite in the 3800 block of Ridge Canyon Road around 12 p.m.Authorities say the 58-year-old woman had to be taken to the hospital by Life Flight after two dogs attacked her.The woman says she was babysitting and tried to let the family's dogs back in the house, but was attacked by both animals.It's no word yet on what kind of dog attacked the woman.