Woman hit by accused drunk driver taken off life support

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was taken off life support Friday morning after getting struck by a drunk driver while helping a disabled vehicle on the side of the road, her family tells ABC13.Her family says Mayra Ospina was taken off life support around 10 a.m.Monday, the 23-year-old was one of four people struck by an accused drunk driver as they were trying to help another driver whose car had gone into a ditch in northwest Harris County.Ospina was taken in critical condition to Ben Taub Hospital, where she was declared brain dead Wednesday."She looks like she's asleep," her grieving brother, Eric said Thursday. "We just want her to wake up."Zachary Castro was initially charged with three counts of intoxication assault. Now, one of those charges has increased to intoxication manslaughter."It didn't surprise us that she was trying to help someone," said Eric. "But driving drunk is a mistake this guy made on purpose. He knew what he was doing and did it."In addition to the work underway by the district attorney's Vehicular Crimes Division, the family has also hired their own attorney.Carlos Mejias said he will be investigating where Castro bought the alcohol, whether it was from a car, store or another person."We just want one more day to say goodbye. We're talking to her and holding her hand," said her brother.