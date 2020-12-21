police chase

Woman hit by vehicle on I-10 after chase with Harris Co. deputies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase ended with a woman being stuck by a driver on I-10 Monday morning.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies chased a driver in a black van across Houston's west side.

The chase wasn't incredibly high speed, but included wrong-way driving and several close calls.

Deputies were able to target the driver with spike strips, causing the van to be on rims only at the end of the chase.

Before the sun rose, the suspect was driving on I-10 without headlights.

Eventually, the van crashed on the feeder road and a man and woman jumped from the van.

Both suspects ran across the freeway and deputies chased after them.

The female suspect was struck by a vehicle. Her condition is not clear at this time.

It is unclear why the pursuit began in the first place.

This is a developing story. Come back to this post with updates.

