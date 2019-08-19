Woman hit by 2 vehicles while fleeing from undercover officers

HPD commanders & PIO en route to the 8200 block of the Gulf Freeway service road outbound. Preliminary information is a suspect was attempting to flee from officers when she was struck by at least one vehicle and seriously injured. No other information at this time. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 19, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a woman is undergoing surgery at a Clear Lake hospital after being hit by two vehicles on a Gulf Freeway service road.Houston Police were conducting an undercover operation in southeast Houston Monday afternoon after they received citizen complaints of prostitution.Commander James Dale with HPD Vice Division said the undercover officers were trying to detain the female suspect in a nearby parking lot.Dale says the woman became suspicious of the undercover officers and fled the vehicle, crossing the Gulf Freeway service road before being hit by two vehicles in the process.Authorities say the officers then stopped traffic and performed lifesaving support until EMS arrived. They say the woman was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.Police say she is expected to survive.The undercover personnel had not yet identified themselves as HPD officers before the incident.Dale said in a press conference that the woman is believed to be 21 or 22 years old.