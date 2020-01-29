Woman hit and killed while crossing road in NE Harris Co.

@HCSOTexas units are at a fatal auto-pedestrian crash at the 5015 Aldine Bender. An adult female pedestrian has been confirmed deceased at the scene. There is a total road closure for the time being. Our condolences go out out to the family. The driver did remain at the scene pic.twitter.com/IikaEZxK1S — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 29, 2020

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver isn't expected to face any charges for hitting and killing a woman in northeast Harris County.The sheriff's office says the woman was not in a crosswalk, and ran across the road at 5015 Aldine Bender around 7 a.m. Wednesday.She died at the scene.Deputies say the driver stopped and remained at the scene.Watch the video above for more on this story, and several more of today's biggest headlines.