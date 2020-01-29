Woman hit and killed while crossing road in NE Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver isn't expected to face any charges for hitting and killing a woman in northeast Harris County.

The sheriff's office says the woman was not in a crosswalk, and ran across the road at 5015 Aldine Bender around 7 a.m. Wednesday.



She died at the scene.

Deputies say the driver stopped and remained at the scene.

Watch the video above for more on this story, and several more of today's biggest headlines.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crashcar accidentpedestrian struckpedestrian killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing University of St. Thomas student heard from a week ago
Kobe Bryant death: World reflects on basketball legend's life
Here's how long it will feel winter-ish in Houston
Meet the Beyoncé of Bellaire High School!
Murder suspect believed teen victim would accuse him of rape
Victim left brain dead after DWI crash in NW Harris County
'Mighty Ducks' star arrested for burglary while on meth
Show More
Old Bay Hot Sauce sold out online ahead of Super Bowl
Newly open H-E-B in Meyerland boasts 2-level garage
Battleship Texas needs a new home - got any ideas?
Firefighters extinguish inferno at high-rise in West LA
Man facing marijuana charge starts smoking in front of judge
More TOP STORIES News