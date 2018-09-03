Woman hit and killed walking along Highway 59 near downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating a deadly accident on Highway 59 involving a woman who was walking along the freeway.

It happened just after 3 a.m. near downtown.

Police said a driver struck a woman walking along the southbound lanes of Highway 59. It's unclear if she was crossing over the highway or walking along the lanes of traffic.

The female driver stopped and called police.

Investigators said the driver was not intoxicated and she is not expected to be charged.

The area has been shut down for two or three hours.

