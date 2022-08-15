Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on I-10 begged drivers for help, HPD says

Officers received calls about a woman begging for help on the side of the East Freeway. Now, they're looking for a driver who took off after the crash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a driver after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the East Freeway.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of I-10, north of downtown, Houston police said.

Officers received calls about a woman begging for help on the side of the freeway, north of downtown.

Investigators said the victim was walking or north or southbound on the mainlines when she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

The driver did not stop to provide medical assistance and fled the scene, police said. Investigators did not have a description of the suspect's vehicle.

The woman was alert when she was transported to Ben Taub Hospital, but later died due to her injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on the wanted vehicle or the driver is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.