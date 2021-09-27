Woman hit and killed on I-45 after getting out of truck during fight with boyfriend, deputies say

@HCSO_VCD is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian at 22848 North Fwy. Incident occurred around 2:40am. A couple was driving along the service road, driver stops, female runs and attempts to cross freeway main lanes, waving cars down. The female is struck by two pic.twitter.com/hAJ3bhMHfq — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 27, 2021

Update on fatal auto pedestrian accident on 45 near FM 2920 #abc13 pic.twitter.com/oi9sBvv2EM — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) September 27, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was hit and killed on I-45 Monday morning after getting out of a pickup truck during a fight with her boyfriend, deputies said.The deadly crash closed the inbound lanes of I-45 just before the Grand Parkway, causing major backups for morning commuters.Harris County sheriff's deputies said the crash happened at about 2:40 a.m. The couple, who deputies identified as Andrew Wise Jr. and Diana Peña, was in a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, pulled over at Crossington Way and the I-45 feeder road.That's when deputies say they started arguing. The woman, who was in the front passenger seat, got out of the truck, crossed the feeder road and ran into the southbound lanes of I-45.Deputies said she was waving her arms, possibly trying to flag down drivers."That's what the boyfriend is saying, that she had her arms raised up. Witnesses saw that she ducked down, trying to pick up something," Arturo Chavez with HCSO said. "She got hit by one car, then one car right after that, like almost simultaneously."The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.According to investigators, the first driver who hit Peña was heading home from work at the time and did not see her. However, the second driver saw Peña before hitting her. Both drivers showed no signs of intoxication.The case remains under investigation by the Vehicular Crimes Division of the sheriff's office.