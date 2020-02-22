Woman goes to prison for killing man with scissors in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is being sent to prison for killing a man with scissors two years ago.In February 2016, Galveston police found Kimberlie Rayburn outside of an apartment, naked and wrapped in a blood stained blanket.Police said Rayburn was high on methamphetamine when they found her.When officers found Steven Ryan in bed, he was bleeding from his neck and had several other wounds on his body.He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.At the sentencing hearing, Rayburn said that Ryan asked her to kill him.