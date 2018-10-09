Woman and grandson escape Fort Bend County home where barricaded suspect shot deputy

Five people were inside the home at one point where a SWAT standoff still continues in Fort Bend County.

By and Jeff Ehling
A woman and her 2-year-old grandson have escaped the home where a suspect who shot a Fort Bend County deputy in the leg is still barricaded inside, authorities say.

Around 8 a.m., the woman and the child walked out of the home in the 3700 block of Lakeridge Canyon Drive in the Orchard Lake Estates neighborhood.

Sheriff Troy Nehls says the man still inside the house is the boy's father. The grandmother and the child are both OK, however authorities plan to enter the home to check on the suspect, who is believed to be in his 40s.


Nehls says this all started when dispatch received 911 calls from a woman, who is the boy's mother, about a disturbance at the home just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived and tried to make contact with the suspect, shots were fired. One of those bullets went through a deputy's calf.

A round also appears to have grazed his chin, authorities tweeted.

Officers tell Eyewitness News the injured deputy was conscious when he was taken to Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital. He's being assessed for surgery on his calf.

ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling arrived at the scene and heard two loud bangs that authorities now confirm was the suspect firing at officers as they entered the home.
Deputies backed off when the suspect began shooting. The SWAT team arrived to try to negotiate with the suspect.

Authorities tell Eyewitness News a total of five people, including the suspect, were at the home. The boy's mother was able to run out the back door.

Once she escaped, she called 911 again.

The grandmother's husband was in the house as well. He walked out at some point during the morning.

Officials are not sure if the grandmother and child who escaped live at the home. Investigators are trying to talk to the grandmother to find out more information about the gunman.

No homes were evacuated due to the standoff.

