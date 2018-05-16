Woman grabs AK-47 from home invaders and fights back

Turning the tables on the alleged bad guys, a woman in Florida grabs the AK-47 from home invaders to fight them off. (KTRK)

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Florida --
It was a split-second decision that made one Florida woman a defender rather than victim. She grabbed the AK-47 from the men breaking into her apartment on Saturday.

"Hey, it's either my life or I'm going to fight for it, so I fought," the woman said to WFTV.

The woman, who was identified only by a nickname of "Trigger," was unarmed at the time. She struggled with the two men as they wrestled over the gun. The woman got the upper hand in the end.

Body cam video from police shows the takedown of the suspects, Angel Delgado Santiago, 30 and Jorge Montanez, 17.

Two other people were home at the time of the incident, including the woman's 13-year-old son.

"Trigger" said she was probably targeted because of her gun collection.

Only one shot was fired and no one was hurt during the incident.

"Trigger" said, "They just didn't know I was going to fight back. That's what they didn't know."
