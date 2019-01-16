U.S. & WORLD

Woman gets ticket for honking at police officer

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman ticketed for honking at officer. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 16, 2019.

AUBRUN, Massachusetts --
A Massachusetts woman is fighting a ticket she received for honking at a police officer.

Stephanie Kelley says an officer in an unmarked SUV peeled out in front of her on Route 20 in Auburn.

RELATED: Cops give drivers turkeys, not tickets

She says she swerved to avoid him and blared her horn.

"I had to swerve around him. Why wouldn't I get angry? And then to get pulled over and get a citation for that action is completely infuriating," Kelley said.

It turns out the officer was actually pursuing another car, but wound up writing Kelley a rare "noise" ticket for "excessive and unnecessary" use of her horn.

The police chief told her the ticket was within the officer's "professional discretion."

Kelley vows to continue fighting the $55 ticket.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldticketspolice officerMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
Woman claims she was left naked in jail cell for 12 hours
Woman in wheelchair killed, stabbed 116 times
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
UT grad among 14 killed in terror attack in Kenya
Men found in drug-filled trailer after kidnapping attempt
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
Arctic cold front blows into Houston this weekend
Astros Golf Foundations unveils 2019 Houston Open dates
Shake Shack Montrose donating portion of proceeds Wednesday
Woman in wheelchair killed, stabbed 116 times
Show More
'Don't Mess with Texas' scholarship applications are open
Card skimmer found at gas station on Kirby
Houston area restaurants already serving crawfish
Police investigate video of woman dragging child by hair
People are freaking out over this giant spinning ice disk
More News