Woman gets purse stolen while saving dozens of parakeets in west Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An animal rescue group tried to save dozens of parakeets dumped at a west Harris County park, but a woman who tried to help was the victim of a crime in the middle of the rescue.

Katie Krouse was leading the effort to save the parakeets when she noticed someone had gotten into her vehicle and swiped her purse.

READ ALSO: Houstonians come out to rescue abandoned parakeets at park

EMBED More News Videos

The latest discovery is unusual, but it's happened before.



She was carrying more than $1,000.

Krouse told ABC13 she works several jobs and doesn't take money as the director of the non-profit animal rescue.

When word got out about the theft, someone paid kindness forward.

She said the extra money is going to the animal rescue group. The group believes the parakeets they rescued from the wild were dumped by a pet shop or an animal hoarder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonanimal rescuebirdsanimalpet rescueanimal newsanimals
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
911 call of man impaled by pole: 'Save me! I have a baby'
Police chase connected to double-shooting in Texas City
Body cam shows wild moments before officers shoot suspect
Teen saves entire family from house fire
'Big Papi' reacts to Mike Fiers and Astros scandal
Dog found abandoned inside two trash bags
Video shows train smash into trucker who avoided car crash
Show More
THEY'RE BACK! See the new Stripes' Selena collectible cups
It will feel like it's freezing in Houston by sunrise
21 cats abandoned without food and water for 2 weeks
HISD worker removed for inappropriate conduct
TSU officially parts with president after admissions scandal
More TOP STORIES News