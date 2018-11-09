A Houston woman is facing charges after police say she drove drunk with two small children inside her SUV.Diamond Dee Anna Wright was arrested after officers found her slumped halfway out of her Lincoln Navigator at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of Airline.Police say before Wright's arrest, she was involved in a fight with her sister about having an open container in the vehicle.Her sister, whose age was not immediately known, was found standing on the side of the road after she took Wright's keys.Investigators say she left Wright slumped over in the door frame of the vehicle.The children were released to their stepfather by police, while the woman's sister caught a ride home.Wright is facing a count of felony DWI with a child passenger.