Woman found shot multiple times in Tomball

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman found shot multiple times in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating after a woman was found shot multiple times in Tomball.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constables responded to reports of a shooting in the 8600 block of Cedar Walk Drive Friday morning.

Authorities say neighbors reported hearing gunshots and constables found the woman shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to the hospital by Life Flight. Her condition is unknown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwoman shotwoman injuredTomball
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
12-year-old Texas boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
Ramp closure will affect your downtown commute
Overturned cement truck blocks North Freeway ramp
FAA: "Sick leave" leads to delays at LaGuardia, Newark airports
3 dead in shooting spree near Penn State University
Teen shot friend during argument over girlfriend: Prosecutors
COLD START: Mild weekend before next cold front
Roger Stone arrested, charged with witness tampering
Show More
10-year-old proves Patriots cheat and wins science fair
Chris Brown files lawsuit against rape accuser, CNN reports
Boy found alive after vanishing from grandma's backyard
Manhunt for suspect in quadruple killing in Georgia
Southwest Airlines ending flights to Mexico City in March
More News