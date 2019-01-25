Woman found shot multiple times in Tomball

The Precinct 4 Constable’s office is on a shooting scene in the 8600 block of Cedar Walk Dr. A female has been shot and Life Flight has been dispatched. The suspect fled the scene in a black truck. Investigation is underway, avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/PZOJbfdS29 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) January 25, 2019

Police are investigating after a woman was found shot multiple times in Tomball.Harris County Precinct 4 Constables responded to reports of a shooting in the 8600 block of Cedar Walk Drive Friday morning.Authorities say neighbors reported hearing gunshots and constables found the woman shot multiple times.The victim was transported to the hospital by Life Flight. Her condition is unknown.