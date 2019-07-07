Woman found safe 10 days after disappearing from west Houston home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- 38-year-old Roxanne Maldonado was found safe on July 3 after being missing for 10 days.Her family was worried sick after she seemingly vanished without a trace.Texas EquuSearch said Maldonado disappeared in the early morning hours of June 25.Maldonado's boyfriend told investigators he woke up around 2 a.m., but she was nowhere to be found, according to Frank Black with EquuSearch.Black told ABC13 Eyewitness News her family says she always takes her dog with her whenever she leaves, but her beloved pet was left behind.Texas EquuSearch has not released the circumstances of her disappearance at this time.