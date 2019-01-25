Woman found frozen to the ground in hospital parking lot

Authorities arrived around 3:45 a.m. and found the woman bleeding profusely from the head, unconscious, with a weak pulse.

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin --
Police were called early Friday morning after a woman was found trapped under a car and frozen to the ground outside a Wisconsin hospital.

WDJT reports that authorities arrived around 3:45 a.m. and found the woman bleeding profusely from the head, unconscious, with a weak pulse.

The car she was found under had crashed into a wall of the parking structure and was moderately damaged. There was no one in the car when they got to the scene.

The woman was thawed from the ground and taken to the trauma center, where she was pronounced dead at 4:21 a.m.

The Milwaukee County Examiner's Office says the woman's death is being investigated as a homicide and that an autopsy is being performed Friday.
