Family discovers woman dead with bruises on her body inside north Houston apartment

Houston police are investigating after family members found a woman dead in her apartment.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered by family members inside her north Houston apartment.

Authorities say her family hadn't spoken to her in a few days, so they went to check on her overnight at her apartment on Yale near Tidwell.

They found her dead in the living room.

Officers tell ABC13 the woman was in her early 30s. She had bruises all over her body.



Investigators are working to determine if the bruising was related to her death or if there was any foul play.

There were no signs of forced entry.

According to police, she lived with her boyfriend. He was not at the scene.

Authorities are searching for him to see if he knows anything.

At this time, no one is custody.

