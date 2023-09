The woman was found dead at a home on Rollingbrook Drive near Fondren, Houston police said.

Man being questioned after woman found dead at home in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is being questioned by Houston police after officers say a woman was found dead in southwest Houston.

Homicide detectives found the woman dead at about 7:05 a.m. at a home in the 7800 block of Rollingbrook Drive, near Fondren Road.

Officers did not release any other information.

