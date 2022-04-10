homicide investigation

80-year-old woman found dead in home after welfare check, Harris Co. Sheriff's Office says

HOUSTON, Texas -- An 80-year-old woman was found dead in a home after a welfare check in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to the 16100 block of Golden Sands Drive after receiving a call from a woman who wanted to check on her mother and was not able to reach her.



When deputies arrived, the woman was found with a head wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said that the home did have signs of forced entry.

Investigators said they will be looking into an incident that happened a few nights prior with another family member from another county, according to Sgt. D Wolfford.
