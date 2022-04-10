80-year-old woman found dead in home after welfare check, Harris Co. Sheriff's Office says

Homicide investigators are responding to a scene in the 16100 block of Golden Sands. A female has been found deceased in the home.#HouNews pic.twitter.com/UjfxRroD4o — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 9, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas -- An 80-year-old woman was found dead in a home after a welfare check in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Deputies said they responded to the 16100 block of Golden Sands Drive after receiving a call from a woman who wanted to check on her mother and was not able to reach her.When deputies arrived, the woman was found with a head wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Deputies said that the home did have signs of forced entry.Investigators said they will be looking into an incident that happened a few nights prior with another family member from another county, according to Sgt. D Wolfford.