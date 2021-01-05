Woman in her 20s found dead in ditch after Tomball hit-and-run

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Tomball police want to find whoever hit a woman and left her to die in a ditch.

The woman was hit and killed around 7:45 p.m. Monday along Hufsmith Kohrville just south of Main Street.

Tomball police have little to go on.

"It appears, at this time, she was struck by a vehicle. We have no vehicle description. We have no vehicle that stopped at the scene," Chief Jeff Bert said. "The Tomball Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying anyone who may have seen this accident."

The dead woman has not been identified. Police would only say she was in her 20s.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tomballhit and runwoman killedhit and run accidentbody founddead body
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly shooting marks first homicide of 2021 in Fort Bend
Houston area could be 1 day away from previous COVID-19 limits
How Houston law enforcement plans to fight violent road rage
Elderly siblings lose home of 46 years in SE Houston house fire
No slots left for rest of January for Houston vaccine clinic
CA doctors explain why flu numbers down while COVID-19 rages
Houston warms up again ahead of next cold front Wednesday
Show More
Where is Jack Ma, China's e-commerce billionaire?
Loyal soldier Pence torn between Trump, Constitution
Biden, Trump warn of high stakes of Georgia Senate runoffs
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots both over $400M
Stimulus payments for Texans: Your top questions answered
More TOP STORIES News