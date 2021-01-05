Woman in her 20s found dead in ditch after Tomball hit-and-run

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Tomball police want to find whoever hit a woman and left her to die in a ditch.The woman was hit and killed around 7:45 p.m. Monday along Hufsmith Kohrville just south of Main Street.Tomball police have little to go on."It appears, at this time, she was struck by a vehicle. We have no vehicle description. We have no vehicle that stopped at the scene," Chief Jeff Bert said. "The Tomball Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying anyone who may have seen this accident."The dead woman has not been identified. Police would only say she was in her 20s.