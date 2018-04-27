BODY FOUND

Woman found stabbed to death at Clear Lake Park identified, deputies say

EMBED </>More Videos

Clear Lake Park body identified (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies say 25-year-old Ashley George's body was discovered on the jetty at Clear Lake Park.

According to officials, the woman had been stabbed multiple times, and her car was found abandoned nearby.

Investigators say the night before, George told her parents she was going to meet a friend to workout. Sometime after 10 p.m., surveillance video captured her vehicle driving into a parking lot at Clear Lake Park.

At 4:15 a.m. in the morning, George's car was found abandoned. Deputies say there was blood on the handle and items in purse were scattered but nothing appeared missing.

George's parents were contacted, and they helped search for their daughter's body. George's father, along with two deputies, found her body nearby at 6 a.m. that day.

Investigators believe George knew the person who killed her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, or the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dead bodybody foundClear Lake
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BODY FOUND
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
What we know about the Watts family and the killings
Decomposing head and body found near tracks in Rosenberg
Decomposing body found inside column outside supermarket
More body found
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News