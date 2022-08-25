Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in southwest Houston, police say

According to HPD, the 26-year-old woman had been missing since the previous evening and was located by her family.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was found dead at a 24-Hour Fitness parking garage Tuesday morning in Rice Village, according to Houston police.

The Houston Police Department said they responded to the parking lot at the 2500 block of Dunstan Road at about 10:35 a.m.

Officers reportedly found the 26-year-old woman unresponsive inside her car with no signs of trauma. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to HPD, the woman had been in the gym earlier at one point.

Authorities also said she had been missing since the previous evening and was located by her family.

Police said the identity and cause of death of the woman are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

