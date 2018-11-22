Authorities are trying to figure out what happened to a woman found dead inside a truck in southeast Houston.Around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, police say a passerby found the truck along La Porte Road near Lawndale Street and the East Loop.It was parked just off the side of the road in a grassy area near some bushes.Detectives say the woman was dead on the passenger side of the vehicle. They can't tell yet if she had any signs of trauma, so it's unclear exactly how she died.Officials say the truck does not appear to be damaged.Police plan to check with some of the businesses down the road to get surveillance video.