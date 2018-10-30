Woman found dead for days in vacant apartment in north Harris County

Investigators told ABC13 that a man happened to be checking on vacant units and found the woman's body.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Crime scene tape surrounds part of an apartment complex in north Harris County as deputies investigate the death of a woman whose body was found in a vacant apartment.

Investigators told ABC13 that a man at the Palms at Cypress Station Apartments happened to be checking on vacant units and found the woman's body.

There is still no information about how the woman died, but the sheriff said she is a black woman in her late teens or early 20s. He said he fears foul play is involved and that it appears she had been dead for several days.

Related Topics:
body foundinvestigationharris county sheriffs officeHarris CountyHouston
