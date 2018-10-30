Woman’s body found in vacant apartment—appears she’s been dead for a couple days, @SheriffEd_HCSO says. He fears foul play is involved. #abc13 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/suEkrjVVaW — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 30, 2018

Crime scene tape surrounds part of an apartment complex in north Harris County as deputies investigate the death of a woman whose body was found in a vacant apartment.Investigators told ABC13 that a man at the Palms at Cypress Station Apartments happened to be checking on vacant units and found the woman's body.There is still no information about how the woman died, but the sheriff said she is a black woman in her late teens or early 20s. He said he fears foul play is involved and that it appears she had been dead for several days.