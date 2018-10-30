“Were still interviewing witnesses, still talking to people...” @HCSOTexas homicide detective won’t give details in circumstances of finding woman’s dead body in NW Harris Co apt. First said apt appeared to be vacant, now investigators aren’t sure. #abc13 https://t.co/97cl4IdNAN pic.twitter.com/dN4ZI6sbVn — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 30, 2018

Woman’s body found in vacant apartment—appears she’s been dead for a couple days, @SheriffEd_HCSO says. He fears foul play is involved. #abc13 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/suEkrjVVaW — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 30, 2018

Crime scene tape surrounds part of an apartment complex in north Harris County as deputies investigate the death of a woman whose body was found in an apartment.Deputies initially said the victim's body was found in a vacant apartment at the Palms at Cypress Station, but they said the man who found her was allegedly there to visit a friend.There is still no information about how the woman died, but the sheriff said she is a black woman in her late teens or early 20s. He said he fears foul play is involved and that it appears she had been dead for several days.