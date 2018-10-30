HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Crime scene tape surrounds part of an apartment complex in north Harris County as deputies investigate the death of a woman whose body was found in an apartment.
Deputies initially said the victim's body was found in a vacant apartment at the Palms at Cypress Station, but they said the man who found her was allegedly there to visit a friend.
“Were still interviewing witnesses, still talking to people...” @HCSOTexas homicide detective won’t give details in circumstances of finding woman’s dead body in NW Harris Co apt. First said apt appeared to be vacant, now investigators aren’t sure. #abc13 https://t.co/97cl4IdNAN pic.twitter.com/dN4ZI6sbVn— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 30, 2018
There is still no information about how the woman died, but the sheriff said she is a black woman in her late teens or early 20s. He said he fears foul play is involved and that it appears she had been dead for several days.
Woman’s body found in vacant apartment—appears she’s been dead for a couple days, @SheriffEd_HCSO says. He fears foul play is involved. #abc13 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/suEkrjVVaW— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) October 30, 2018