Deputies investigating discovery of woman's body next to dumpster off Highway 249

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman's body was found Friday behind a dumpster in northwest Harris County.

The body was found at about 7:40 a.m. on Highway 249 near Fallbrook, just a few miles away from McDougle Elementary.

SkyEye was above the scene and saw several deputies and officials with a homeless outreach team placing evidence markers in the grass nearby.

There appeared to be no traffic delays from the view above.