20-year-old found dead in College Station apartment

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was found dead at an apartment complex on New Year's Eve in College Station, according to police.

Ashli Stewart, 20, was found dead at the 2818 Place Apartments located at 1300 Harvey Mitchell Parkway. It's unclear if the woman lived in the apartment where she was found.

Police said the circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious, though a cause of death was not immediately released.

According to a post on the College Station Police Department's Facebook page, investigators have ruled the death a homicide.



"At this time, there is not believed to be any danger to the general public," read the Facebook post.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the College Station police at (979) 764-3600 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS (775-8477).

READ ALSO: 2 women found stabbed to death in northeast Houston: Police

EMBED More News Videos

Investigators found the women's bodies inside a home Monday morning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
college stationhomicide investigationhomicideapartmentinvestigationbody founddead bodyinvestigations
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News