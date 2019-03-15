Woman's death at luxury Midtown apartment being investigated as suspicious

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating the death of a woman at an apartment in Midtown.Investigators arrived to the 2900 block of Milam near Anita around 5 a.m. and found the woman's body in the Pearl @ the Mix apartment.They said the death is being ruled as suspicious.Officers at the scene are interviewing a man who was at the apartment.This story is developing. Eyewitness News will bring you updates as soon as it comes available.