Woman's death at Midtown apartment being investigated as suspicious

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating the death of a woman at an apartment in Midtown.

Investigators arrived to the 2900 block of Milam near Anita around 5 a.m. and found the woman's body in the Pearl at the Mix apartment.

They said the death is being ruled as suspicious.

Officers at the scene are interviewing a man who was at the apartment.

This story is developing. Eyewitness News will bring you updates as soon as it comes available.

