BOTOX BANDIT: Woman leaves salon without paying for $2,000 worth of treatment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is accused of going into a plastic surgeon's office, getting $2,000 in services and then leaving without paying.Police say the incident happened at Houston Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery on Binz Street in the Museum District.Dr. Clayton Moliver says everything was normal when he met with the woman on Monday."I went in and I took care of her. It took maybe 20 minutes, and we put some filler in and some Botox in," Moliver said.After the service was done, the woman allegedly asked to use the restroom before completing her payment."She seemed as smooth as can be, like this is something she does every day. She was joking and kidding," Moliver said.After about 10 minutes, the doctor's staff realized the woman had left the building. They attempted to call her, but realized all of the information she provided was false.Moliver then thought about the picture he had taken of the woman prior to the procedure, and posted it on Facebook."I took it upon myself and put it out on social media, and we've got quite a following and email list. It blew up and people were saying 'We're going to find this person,'" Moliver said.This incident comes just after another woman used a power tool to break into a med spa in Sugar Land.Authorities said the woman cut the glass and walked inside the store, stealing products."Maybe people will think about it more. Maybe there will be less ladies driving up to stores and cutting their way in for Botox," Moliver said.After sharing the woman's picture on Facebook, Moliver said he received a message from someone who could possibly identify the woman. He passed the information along to police."It's the principle of it. I think people have to have more personal responsibility. There's got to be more consequences," Moliver said.