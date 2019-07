HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Homicide detectives are working to determine how a man died inside a second floor apartment in Midtown.Authorities responded to the apartment complex on Mosley Court near Holman around 11:30 p.m. Thursday after the man's girlfriend found his body.Police say the man, who's in his 40s, sustained an injury under his chin, which appears to be a puncture wound.Detectives are still working to determine what happened.