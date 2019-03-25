Video: Woman fights off brazen groper with umbrella in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York -- Disturbing video shows an attacker chasing and continuously groping a 30-year-old woman in Brooklyn.The man can be seen slapping the woman numerous times from behind and grabbing at her chest.It happened on March 10 around 8 a.m. in Brownsville.The victim hit him with her umbrella and he eventually ran off.Police say the woman wasn't injured, but the suspect is still on the loose.The suspect is described as having a goatee and was last seen wearing black pants, black Nike sneakers, a black hooded jacket with a multi-colored design on the back.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).