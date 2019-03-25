Crime & Safety

Video: Woman fights off brazen groper with umbrella in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

The video shows the man chasing after the woman and grabbing at her.

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York -- Disturbing video shows an attacker chasing and continuously groping a 30-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

The man can be seen slapping the woman numerous times from behind and grabbing at her chest.

It happened on March 10 around 8 a.m. in Brownsville.

The victim hit him with her umbrella and he eventually ran off.

Police say the woman wasn't injured, but the suspect is still on the loose.

The suspect is described as having a goatee and was last seen wearing black pants, black Nike sneakers, a black hooded jacket with a multi-colored design on the back.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetynew yorkwoman attackedcaught on videogropingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Extra counselors at Pearland ISD after librarian's murder
Operation Varsity Blues: Yale rescinds student's admission
Apple expected to launch video streaming, news subscription services
Astros party with Ludacris for Jim Crane's wife's birthday
3 men injured after shootout outside east Houston home
Family suffers extreme stalking through service calls
Health experts push for higher tax on sugary drinks
Show More
Rockets clinch playoff spot for 7th season in a row
UH headed to Sweet 16 for first time since 1984
The 60: UH celebrates advancing with Super Soaker in locker room
Texans accused in 'Varsity Blues' scandal to appear in court
Dr. Dre criticized after bragging of daughter's USC acceptance
More TOP STORIES News