Video: Woman fights off brazen groper with umbrella in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York -- Disturbing video shows an attacker chasing and continuously groping a 30-year-old woman in Brooklyn.
The man can be seen slapping the woman numerous times from behind and grabbing at her chest.
It happened on March 10 around 8 a.m. in Brownsville.
The victim hit him with her umbrella and he eventually ran off.
Police say the woman wasn't injured, but the suspect is still on the loose.
The suspect is described as having a goatee and was last seen wearing black pants, black Nike sneakers, a black hooded jacket with a multi-colored design on the back.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
