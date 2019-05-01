Woman featured in new Houston mural in critical condition after crash in NW Harris Co.

A woman featured in a recently completed mural in Midtown was one of the victims in a deadly two-vehicle crash over the weekend.The mural that looks just like a bunch of random pixel squares actually holds a secret inside."There are actually five faces within this design that you can see if you look in your phone or if you look from across the street from a distance," the artist told ABC13 Eyewitness News last week.One of the faces is that of Shawndra Silas, who is currently in critical condition following the crash that killed two other women.The mural, which is on the side of a new Whole Foods on the corner of Smith and Elgin Street, depicts every day, unsung heroes of Houston.Jolanda Silas and Edwina King were both killed in the accident on Saturday afternoon at the 2500 block of Fallbrook Drive.The three women said to be as close as sisters, were headed to a church meeting when the accident happened.Family members continue trying to come to grips with the loss."Superhero, Superhero. That was my mom. She was my superhero," said Cedric Cheeves, whose mom was killed in the accident."She was my protector. She wouldn't let anyone not just do anything to harm me, but you couldn't even say anything bad about me when she was around," said John Silas of his sister.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a 16-year-old boy with a driving permit was driving a pickup truck when it struck the black car in which the women were in.Investigators said the driver who was killed was stopped at the intersection where a car was blocking her view.They said she pulled out onto Fallbrook Drive when the teen slammed into the car.The sheriff's office said he may have been speeding but there was no way for him to avoid the accident.Investigators said he had the right of way and the black car pulled out in front of him.Another one of the victims, Edwina was a beloved educator at Aldine ISD's Keeble Pre-K.