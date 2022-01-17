No arrests 2 years after woman killed in apparent random shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been two years since the killing of Juanisha Fortune, and a Houston family is still desperate for answers as to who did it.
On Jan. 16, 2020 at about 7:40 p.m., Fortune was shot multiple times while walking through a wooded lot in the 8900 block of Cullen Boulevard. Fortune was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Two years later, her family, along with Houston Crime Stoppers, returned to the area where Fortune was found dead and passed out fliers to spread awareness.
Fortune's sister, Laura, said the family has raised her six children since her death. The youngest child was just a year old when Fortune was murdered.
"I miss her laugh," Laura said. "Her jokes. She always knew how to steal the show."
Laura said their father passed the same year her sister was murdered.
"This family has been going through a bit of grief and pain just as other families," Laura said. "I'm just asking that if you all know anything, you all know what it means for families to lose loved ones and not know why. Answers, we just want them. I've already forgiven him (the shooter). I've already prayed about it and I'm OK. I just want him to take accountability."
At this time, Houston police have not identified a suspect. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information identifying, charging and/or the arrest of the suspect in this case. You can report the information anonymously by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip online.
Among the crowd of people passing out fliers was another grieving family searching for answers on Sunday.
Marnita Hinton said her son Christopher Mena's body was found in the 9200 block of Cullen Boulevard on Nov. 14, 2020.
While the two cases are not related, Hinton's family is also asking for the community's help.
Houston police said Mena was found inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. His murder remains unsolved.
Hinton said her son was returning home from working a 16-hour shift. She said he realized he was too tired to drive and pulled into the Walgreens parking lot off Cullen and Reed Road. Hinton said her son parked in front of the parking lot cameras and fell asleep in the vehicle.
"Someone saw him and drove by two or three times," Hinton said, "Scoped him out. Went and parked and came back on feet. Shot him, robbed him and killed him."
Houston Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification or arrest of the suspect in this case.
"I want the killer to know you took my child away from me," Hinton said, "And that I will never forget. That I will continue to haunt you. I will continue to look for you. I won't give up. I won't give up, and you will be found."
