Fatality Accident involving @METROHouston bus and pedestrian at 17100 Red Oak Drive near 1960. Female pedestrian is deceased at the scene. @METROHouston will be conducting scene investigation. #hounews pic.twitter.com/LhfLoFYHq0 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 31, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4588293" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woman fatally run over by METRO bus

A woman crossing the street after exiting a METRO bus was fatally hit by another bus in north Harris County.The accident happened just after 7 a.m. in the 17200 block of Red Oak.Co-workers tell ABC13 the woman was a cook at the Little Stars Academy nearby. They say she worked there for at least two years.Harris County Sheriff's deputies say the woman had just gotten off a Houston METRO bus and was crossing the street. That's when another bus ran over the woman, killing her.The investigation is ongoing.