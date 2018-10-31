Woman killed by bus after getting off Houston METRO bus worked at day care nearby

A woman getting off a METRO bus was hit and killed by another bus.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman crossing the street after exiting a METRO bus was fatally hit by another bus in north Harris County.

The accident happened just after 7 a.m. in the 17200 block of Red Oak.

Co-workers tell ABC13 the woman was a cook at the Little Stars Academy nearby. They say she worked there for at least two years.


Harris County Sheriff's deputies say the woman had just gotten off a Houston METRO bus and was crossing the street. That's when another bus ran over the woman, killing her.


The investigation is ongoing.

Related Topics:
bus accidentbusmetropedestrian killedpedestrian struckHarris County
