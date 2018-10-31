HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A woman crossing the street after exiting a METRO bus was fatally hit by another bus in north Harris County.
The accident happened just after 7 a.m. in the 17200 block of Red Oak.
Co-workers tell ABC13 the woman was a cook at the Little Stars Academy nearby. They say she worked there for at least two years.
Harris County Sheriff's deputies say the woman had just gotten off a Houston METRO bus and was crossing the street. That's when another bus ran over the woman, killing her.
Fatality Accident involving @METROHouston bus and pedestrian at 17100 Red Oak Drive near 1960. Female pedestrian is deceased at the scene. @METROHouston will be conducting scene investigation. #hounews pic.twitter.com/LhfLoFYHq0— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 31, 2018
The investigation is ongoing.
VIDEO: Scene of deadly accident under investigation
