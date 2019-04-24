Purse thieves have made Houston parking lots their new hot spots

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The latest purse-snatching video released by Houston Police Department is from Jan. 29th at Mi Tienda near US-59 North and Little York.

ABC13 Eyewitness News tracked down the victim in this incident and gained more information on how she became a target.

"At the moment, I wanted to run after him," said Viridiana Meza.

She said she saw the man walking toward the store but it never crossed her mind that she was his intended target.

Caught on video: Woman chases down purse snatching suspect in southwest Houston
Woman chases down purse snatching suspect in southwest Houston



"In fact, I even smiled at him," she said.

The video shows how fast it all happened. The suspect sneaks up behind her, pulls her purse off her shoulder and runs off. He was seen getting into a gray 4-door vehicle.

The Houston Police Department says the suspect is a black male around 20 to 24 years old, and approximately 5'7" to 6'0" tall.

Violent purse snatching caught on camera at restaurant near Med Center
Police searching for suspects in violent purse snatching.



He was said to be wearing a light gray pullover and gray pants.

The victim said she had $200 cash in her purse, plus her passport, car keys and more.

She said none of that is worth her life but she does hope that police catch the purse-snatcher and getaway driver.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at Crimestoppers.org.

