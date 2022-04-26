rescue

Woman falls in outhouse toilet headfirst trying to get phone, rescued by firefighters

She was washed down and 'strongly encouraged to seek medical attention after being exposed to human waste.'
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman falls in outhouse toilet headfirst trying to get phone, rescued

QUILCENE, Wash. -- A woman who accidentally dropped her cellphone into the hole of an outhouse in a national forest and fell in while trying to retrieve it had to be rescued by firefighters in Washington state.

Brinnon Fire Department Chief Tim Manly said the woman, who was at the top of Mount Walker in the Olympic National Forest northwest of Seattle, had been using her phone when it fell into the toilet on Tuesday, The Kitsap Sun reported.

Manly said she disassembled the toilet seat and used dog leashes to try and get the phone and eventually used the leashes to tie herself off as she reached for it. That effort failed and she fell into the toilet headfirst.

"They didn't work very well and in she went," Manly said.

The woman was alone and tried to get out for 10 to 15 minutes. Reunited with her phone, she called 911, Manly said.

Responding firefighters passed her blocks to stand on to reach a harness, which they used to pull her out of the vault. The Brinnon Fire Department said the woman said she was uninjured.

She was washed down and "strongly encouraged to seek medical attention after being exposed to human waste, but she only wanted to leave," the department said.

"I've been doing this for 40 years, and that was a first," Manly said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtontoiletrescueu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
Woman, 52, survives 6 days stranded in Sierra Nevada Mountains
Deputy climbs building to rescue baby from Orlando apartment fire
Alvin ISD bus drivers honored for saving people from burning cars
Neighbors warning each other during fire may have saved lives
TOP STORIES
Driver killed in rollover crash that sparked major delays on I-45
Harris Co. gives update on consequences of fake paper car plates
Testimony resumes in trial for man charged with murder of 11-year-old
VIDEO: Bus with 23 students flips over when street racer causes crash
Small rain chance, clouds linger into Tuesday
Trial begins for 1 suspect in 2018 shooting death of 7-year-old girl
Slow down out there! Video catches car hydroplane on slippery BW8
Show More
Heights store clerk remembered after fatal shooting
Marine vet shot at after questioning man for leaving kids in car
Bail bond companies must now collect 10% for certain violent charges
Suspect kidnaps 3-month-old from SJ home, police say
FL teen's amusement park death 'could've been prevented,' family says
More TOP STORIES News