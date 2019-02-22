Woman escapes attempted rape by throwing coffee in face of attacker in Manhattan

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the attempted rape from Inwood.

Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan --
Police are searching for the suspect in an attempted rape of a woman in Manhattan.

The incident happened at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday at a residential building in the vicinity of Seaman Avenue and Academy Street in Inwood.

Police say the suspect followed a 51-year-old woman into the vestibule and pushed her into the building's hallway.

The attacker, who was behind the victim, told her to do as he said, according to investigators.

When he tried to pull her pants down, police say the victim turned and threw her cup of coffee into his face and yelled out for help.

The suspect ran out of the building and fled northbound on Seaman Avenue.

He is described as a male, Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, 5'10" to 6'0", 250lbs, with eyeglasses, a beard, and mustache; last seen wearing a black knit cap, a black and gray hooded jacket, a black sweater, black sweatpants, and blue and white sneakers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted rapesexual assaultNew York
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police hunt for suspect who tried to rape woman in Inwood
Top Stories
Gunman opens fire on group from roof, killing 2
Barbed wire put at border in El Paso to stop illegal crossings
Crime on METRO platforms up double digits in last year
Man says Gerald Goines falsely linked him to drug house
Virgin Mary appears on Rosenberg family's home
Jussie Smollett out on bond, reportedly apologizes to 'Empire' cast mates
Astros' star offers tickets to fan who quit job for baseball
Southwest responds to complaints after reported system-wide issue
Show More
Man victim of tailgate theft a second time
Gun-toting grandma shoots at man trying to break inside home
Alleged drunk driver nearly hits man after veering off street
How you can get hired if you have a criminal record
Officer-involved shooting forces closure on Beechnut
More News